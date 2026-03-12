Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,621 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $295,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 254,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 758,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,094,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7,683.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 739,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,768,000 after buying an additional 730,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 60.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $223.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.24. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $258.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $227.00 target price on Republic Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $244.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.70.

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

