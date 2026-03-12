Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,533 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $317,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,738.10. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,920. This trade represents a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Argus lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.20.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $203.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.60 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

