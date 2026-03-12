Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 35,221 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $308,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $159.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.81. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.