Legal & General Group Plc Has $336.61 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97,837 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $336,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,998,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,222,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,669,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $468,203,000 after purchasing an additional 849,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,281,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.29.

Shares of ROST opened at $212.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $216.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

