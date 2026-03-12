Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,029,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,246 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $299,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Xylem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 62,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Xylem by 12.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,290,000 after buying an additional 39,264 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Xylem by 2,055.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,192,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,687,000 after buying an additional 1,137,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Xylem by 15.7% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 82,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.08.

Xylem Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:XYL opened at $122.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.20.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

