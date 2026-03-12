Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,445 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $288,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 60.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $141.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $155.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.03 and a 200 day moving average of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 28.84%.The business had revenue of $857.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 140.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

