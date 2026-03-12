Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,215,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,821 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $327,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 41.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $762,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,584.08. This represents a 37.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $643,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,106,755.89. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,931 shares of company stock valued at $41,180,243. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $107.55 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $115.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.06 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 718.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.