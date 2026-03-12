Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported GBX 831 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.49%.

Here are the key takeaways from Legal & General Group’s conference call:

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Management reported a strong 2025 with core operating EPS up 9% , Solvency II pro‑forma coverage at 210% , OSG up 5% to £1.5bn and a 2% DPS increase while launching a record £1.2bn share buyback .

Management reported a strong 2025 with , Solvency II pro‑forma coverage at , OSG up 5% to £1.5bn and a 2% DPS increase while launching a record . The group has materially simplified the portfolio and secured strategic capital: it sold the US protection business to Meiji Yasuda for $2.3bn (Meiji building a ~5% stake) and has moved £1.5bn of disposals into a Corporate Investments Unit.

The group has materially simplified the portfolio and secured strategic capital: it sold the US protection business to Meiji Yasuda for $2.3bn (Meiji building a ~5% stake) and has moved £1.5bn of disposals into a Corporate Investments Unit. Commercial momentum across core divisions: ~£12bn of PRT written (UK ~25% share) at low capital strain, Asset Management reached an ANNR inflection with £34m of annualized net new revenue and private markets AUM at £75bn, and Retail DC assets grew 21% to £114bn.

Commercial momentum across core divisions: ~£12bn of PRT written (UK ~25% share) at low capital strain, Asset Management reached an ANNR inflection with £34m of annualized net new revenue and private markets AUM at £75bn, and Retail DC assets grew 21% to £114bn. Material headwinds remain: 2025 investment variances were sizeable (£771m), the group expects ongoing M&A/transformation costs of ~£100–200m p.a. for the next two years, and there is a temporary Tier‑2 eligibility restriction while debt leverage sits ~33% pro‑forma.

Material headwinds remain: 2025 investment variances were sizeable (£771m), the group expects ongoing M&A/transformation costs of ~£100–200m p.a. for the next two years, and there is a temporary Tier‑2 eligibility restriction while debt leverage sits ~33% pro‑forma. Management set a new medium‑term Solvency II operating range of 160%–190% and said future buybacks/dividend policy will be assessed against that range, market conditions and growth opportunities rather than be automatic triggers.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 244.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 264.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.66. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 206.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 279.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Key Legal & General Group News

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Legal & General Group this week:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 258.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LGEN

Legal & General Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Legal & General Group

In related news, insider António Simões sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 262, for a total transaction of £124,274.46. Also, insider Mark Jordy acquired 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 per share, for a total transaction of £2,625.66. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,428 shares of company stock worth $2,757,069. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.