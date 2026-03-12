Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 308 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 262.20.
Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported GBX 831 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legal & General Group will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Legal & General Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 per share, for a total transaction of £2,497.77. Also, insider Mark Jordy acquired 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 per share, with a total value of £2,625.66. Insiders purchased 10,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,069 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Board-authorised record buyback (£1.2bn) signals management thinks shares are undervalued and supports demand for stock. Legal & General tumbles despite launching record share buyback
- Positive Sentiment: High income profile: commentary highlights an ~8.9% yield and the firm’s appeal to income investors remains a key buy case despite near-term noise. As well as an 8.9%-yield, is there another reason to buy Legal & General’s shares after today’s results?
- Positive Sentiment: Valuation commentary argues recent weakness creates a buying opportunity for longer-term investors who prioritise yield and buybacks. Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) Valuation Check After Recent Share Price Weakness
- Neutral Sentiment: Official quarterly results: LGEN reported GBX 831 EPS for the quarter, with net margin ~1.49% and ROE ~3.9%; slides and conference call are available for detail. Legal & General earnings release / slides
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor chatter and forums are active (LSE share chat), reflecting heightened short-term interest and volatility around the prints and buyback. Legal & General Share Chat (LGEN)
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term earnings miss and a lower-than-expected solvency ratio (reported ~210%) triggered an earlier sell-off and analyst caution about margin and credit exposure in the life-insurance business. Britain’s L&G shares fall after earnings misses, lower solvency ratio
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes a sharp intraday drop (reports of a ~6% plunge) even after the buyback, highlighting how the earnings/solvency headlines outweighed the buyback for many traders. Legal & General (LGEN) Stock Plunges 6% Despite Record £1.2B Buyback Announcement
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.
