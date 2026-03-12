Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGENGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 308 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 262.20.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 243.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 264.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.66. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 206.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 279.50. The firm has a market cap of £13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGENGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported GBX 831 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legal & General Group will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legal & General Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 per share, for a total transaction of £2,497.77. Also, insider Mark Jordy acquired 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 per share, with a total value of £2,625.66. Insiders purchased 10,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,069 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

