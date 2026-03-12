Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 308 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 262.20.

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 243.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 264.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.66. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 206.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 279.50. The firm has a market cap of £13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported GBX 831 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legal & General Group will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legal & General Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 per share, for a total transaction of £2,497.77. Also, insider Mark Jordy acquired 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 per share, with a total value of £2,625.66. Insiders purchased 10,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,069 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

