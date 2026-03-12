Lauren Antonoff Sells 17,153 Shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 17,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $769,483.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,087.52. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Life360 Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of LIF opened at $45.08 on Thursday. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $112.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIF. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Life360 by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Life360 by 824.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Life360 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Life360 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Life360 by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut Life360 from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Life360 from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Life360 from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company’s services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

