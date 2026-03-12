KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Sells $13,605.36 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) CEO Brent Bruun sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $13,605.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 169,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,303.36. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KVH Industries Stock Up 10.0%

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.42. 179,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,075. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $145.11 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KVHI shares. Wall Street Zen raised KVH Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc develops and manufactures mobile connectivity, inertial navigation, and stabilization systems for maritime, land mobile and defense markets. Its Satellite Communications Group delivers a range of mobile VSAT and broadband systems under the TracPhone and TracNet brands, offering high-speed data, voice and TV programming for commercial and leisure vessels. The company pairs its hardware offerings with the OneCare global network and service platform, providing 24/7 support and coverage across major satellite constellations.

The Inertial Systems Group at KVH produces fiber-optic and hemispherical resonator gyros, inertial measurement units (IMUs) and related inertial navigation products for aerospace, unmanned platforms and precision stabilization applications.

Further Reading

