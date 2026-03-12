Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,911 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in RB Global were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 857.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at $4,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 20,742 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,385,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,370,435. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $102.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.48. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $119.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on RB Global from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RB Global from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.29.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

