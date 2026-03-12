Korea Investment CORP Sells 165,600 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TME. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,326.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 137.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 83.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of TME opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.50 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is a China-based digital music and audio entertainment platform that operates a portfolio of leading music streaming and social entertainment services. Its core consumer-facing products include streaming apps, online karaoke (KTV) services and live music and entertainment broadcasts. The company monetizes its content through a mix of subscriptions, digital music sales, in-app purchases, virtual gifting, advertising and licensing arrangements with rights holders.

The company traces its roots to the consolidation of Tencent’s music assets and was established in the mid-2010s to unify several prominent music properties under a single operating entity.

