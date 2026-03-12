Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 127.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,245 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 16,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.7%

TSCO stock opened at $49.47 on Thursday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $4,501,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 606,842 shares in the company, valued at $32,259,720.72. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 11,170 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $618,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,255.25. This trade represents a 19.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,348 shares of company stock worth $11,959,621. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

