Korea Investment CORP Purchases 60,500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 112.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,388 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Illumina worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 55.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $313,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,295 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Illumina by 140.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,428,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $136,312,000 after purchasing an additional 833,750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Illumina by 1,558.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 728,755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after buying an additional 684,802 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,663,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,077 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,097,000 after buying an additional 444,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.69.

In other news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,173.78. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $43,957.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,241.83. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $155.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 19.57%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

