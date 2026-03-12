Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 19.00%.

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:KEP opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1,144.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Korea Electric Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEP

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power (KEP) is a South Korea–based integrated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company’s activities span power plant operation and maintenance, grid management, fuel procurement and power trading, as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for large-scale power projects. Its asset base includes a mix of thermal, nuclear, hydro and renewable generation capacity, and the company supports system planning and reliability functions for the national electricity network.

In addition to core utility operations, KEP provides a range of technical and consulting services tied to power infrastructure, including plant construction, refurbishment and decommissioning support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.