KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE KIO opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: KIO) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments. Managed by KKR Income Opportunities Advisors, LLC, the fund leverages the global credit platform of KKR & Co Inc, deploying capital across a broad spectrum of debt securities—including broadly syndicated loans, high-yield bonds, convertible bonds, private credit, and other credit-related instruments.

Since its initial public offering in June 2018, the fund has pursued a flexible, research-driven strategy designed to capture opportunities across credit markets.

