Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $13.82. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 1,404,259 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 49.0% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 134,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 44,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $51,504,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 32.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 631,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 155,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 13.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

