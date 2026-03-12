Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 57,509 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the February 12th total of 29,765 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Kering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kering

Kering Price Performance

About Kering

Shares of Kering stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kering has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $40.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48.

(Get Free Report)

Kering is a global luxury goods group headquartered in Paris that designs, produces and distributes high-end fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches. The company owns and manages a portfolio of well-known maisons — including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and several specialist jewelry and watchmakers — and supports those brands with centralized services for sourcing, manufacturing oversight, distribution and retail operations.

Originally part of a broader retail conglomerate, the group repositioned itself over the past two decades as a focused luxury house and adopted the Kering name in the 2010s.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.