Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) & Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Financial Contrast

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Kering has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kering alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kering and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kering N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -2.23% -14.38% -5.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.0% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kering and Stitch Fix”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kering $16.60 billion N/A $81.44 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.29 billion 0.35 -$28.74 million ($0.16) -21.13

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than Stitch Fix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kering and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kering 2 5 1 0 1.88 Stitch Fix 1 4 0 0 1.80

Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.79%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Kering.

Summary

Kering beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kering

(Get Free Report)

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, Kering Beauté, and Kering Eyewear brands. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.