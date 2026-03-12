Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Takes Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Corpay by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Corpay by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Corpay by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven T. Stull purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,519,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,330.18. The trade was a 37.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,857. This represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.57.

Corpay Stock Performance

Corpay stock opened at $330.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $361.99. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

