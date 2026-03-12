Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Trading Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) were up 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 and last traded at GBX 2.25. Approximately 6,161,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,618,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.

Kendrick Resources Trading Down 2.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 16.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kendrick Resources

In other Kendrick Resources news, insider Colin Bird acquired 6,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £128,000. Also, insider Alex Borrelli bought 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £11,000. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,422,330 shares of company stock worth $26,358,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kendrick Resources

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

