Kendall Capital Management Makes New $505,000 Investment in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Incyte from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84. Incyte Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average is $96.45.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 25.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $277,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,300. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohamed Khairie Issa sold 10,856 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,184,063.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,017.24. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,561 shares of company stock worth $7,195,307. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.