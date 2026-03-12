Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH)

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Wealthfront from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 target price on Wealthfront in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wealthfront from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wealthfront to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wealthfront from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Wealthfront alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLTH

Wealthfront Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of WLTH opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Wealthfront has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wealthfront

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wealthfront during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Wealthfront during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Wealthfront in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Wealthfront during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wealthfront in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

About Wealthfront

(Get Free Report)

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) is a technology-driven wealth management firm that provides automated investment services to individual investors. Operating as a robo-advisor, the company uses algorithms and software to construct and manage diversified portfolios largely composed of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its platform is geared toward long-term, goal-based investing with an emphasis on passive strategies, automated rebalancing and straightforward user experience delivered through web and mobile applications.

The company’s product suite includes automated portfolio management, tax-loss harvesting and goal-planning tools that help clients set and track financial objectives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wealthfront Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealthfront and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.