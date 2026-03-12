Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 852.18 and traded as low as GBX 758.50. Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 771, with a volume of 242,291 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,133.75.

The company has a market cap of £895.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 852.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 917.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors. The Workday Services segment provides consulting, project management, integration, and post deployment services for Workday’s software suite, which includes cloud-based software for human capital management, and financial management, and adaptive planning.

