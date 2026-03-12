Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,941 shares.The stock last traded at $4.51 and had previously closed at $4.54.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, trading under OTCMKTS:JTKWY, is a leading global online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers with local and international restaurants through its digital platforms. Formed in early 2020 from the merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com, the company has established a presence across Europe, North America and other key regions. Headquartered in Amsterdam, with significant operational offices in London and Chicago, Just Eat Takeaway.com facilitates millions of daily orders through its suite of websites and mobile applications.

The company’s core offerings comprise branded marketplaces including Just Eat in the United Kingdom, Grubhub in the United States, Takeaway.com in the Netherlands and Germany, plus localized platforms such as Menulog in Australia and SkipTheDishes in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.