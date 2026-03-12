JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $279.10 and last traded at $282.5690. 13,727,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 11,335,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.52.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.36 and its 200-day moving average is $308.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $762.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,072,520.42. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 63,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Vericrest Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $6,178,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,804,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.