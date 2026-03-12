JOY (TSE:JOY) Issues Earnings Results

JOY (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$41.84 million for the quarter. JOY had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

JOY Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of JOY traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.42. 146,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,715. JOY has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$296.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Key JOY News

Here are the key news stories impacting JOY this week:

JOY Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

