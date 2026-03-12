Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.1667.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DERM
Journey Medical Stock Up 0.4%
Institutional Trading of Journey Medical
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Journey Medical by 4,707.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Journey Medical in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Journey Medical in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Journey Medical
Journey Medical Corp, headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, is a commercial dermatology company focused on acquiring, developing and marketing prescription dermatology products in the United States. Since its incorporation in 2019, the company has built a portfolio of both branded and generic topical therapies designed to address a range of skin conditions, including acne, atopic dermatitis, fungal infections and inflammatory lesions.
The company’s product lineup features antibiotic/anti-inflammatory combinations and corticosteroid-based formulations delivered through proprietary gel, cream and foam vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Journey Medical
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.