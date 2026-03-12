Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.1667.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Journey Medical Stock Up 0.4%

Institutional Trading of Journey Medical

Shares of DERM opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. Journey Medical has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Journey Medical by 4,707.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Journey Medical in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Journey Medical in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corp, headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, is a commercial dermatology company focused on acquiring, developing and marketing prescription dermatology products in the United States. Since its incorporation in 2019, the company has built a portfolio of both branded and generic topical therapies designed to address a range of skin conditions, including acne, atopic dermatitis, fungal infections and inflammatory lesions.

The company’s product lineup features antibiotic/anti-inflammatory combinations and corticosteroid-based formulations delivered through proprietary gel, cream and foam vehicles.

