Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.7640. 25,303,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 28,759,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Specifically, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $33,189.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,742. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.

The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,205,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 301,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

