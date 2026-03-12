Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 1,172 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $11,602.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 130,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,167.60. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,915 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $19,628.75.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,366 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $62,004.84.

On Friday, February 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 10,382 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $102,574.16.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $8,274.24.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,333 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $14,063.15.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 804 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $11,682.12.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,367 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $20,286.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,429 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $101,835.36.

On Friday, January 2nd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,650 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $157,391.50.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,979 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $27,864.32.

JOBY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 8,558,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,362,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.59. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,205,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 301,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

