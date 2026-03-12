JFrog Ltd. $FROG is Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 298.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,140 shares during the period. JFrog comprises 6.6% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $40,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FROG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JFrog by 48.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,784 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on JFrog from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on JFrog in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The firm had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $870,884.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 752,598 shares in the company, valued at $31,067,245.44. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 6,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $244,460.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 233,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,388.48. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 351,960 shares of company stock worth $17,367,657 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

