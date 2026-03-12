Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) versus Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Head to Head Survey

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Carter Bankshares and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 1 3.00 Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.45%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

41.5% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 12.32% 7.64% 0.65% Jeffersonville Bancorp 35.75% 12.97% 1.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Jeffersonville Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $149.03 million 2.99 $31.00 million $1.38 14.57 Jeffersonville Bancorp $34.26 million 3.15 $12.55 million $2.97 8.59

Carter Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. Jeffersonville Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction, acquisition, commercial, and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll, and social security checks; online banking products, including online and mobile banking, online account opening, bill pay, e-statement, mobile deposit, digital wallet, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits. It also offers commercial mortgage, farmland, construction, real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, home equity, consumer, installment, and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

