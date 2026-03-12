Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 14,000 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 935.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $113.91.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,302. This represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

