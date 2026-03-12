Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given New $300.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $265.00 target price on Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

Shares of JBL traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.98. The company had a trading volume of 582,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Jabil has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $281.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Jabil news, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $404,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,544. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,273,140. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,529 shares of company stock worth $37,901,485. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Jabil by 250.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

