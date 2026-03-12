Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.75.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $255.44 on Thursday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $281.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jabil news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 90,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,273,140. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $4,950,934.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,577,573.68. This represents a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 161,529 shares of company stock valued at $37,901,485 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 274,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,613,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Titan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

