iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 912,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,774 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $190,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $238.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.35 and a 200 day moving average of $217.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $250.65.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

