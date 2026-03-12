iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.29 and last traded at $45.29. 9,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 46,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $65.67 million, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.5752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 219.5% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

