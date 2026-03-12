iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.29 and last traded at $45.29. 9,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 46,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $65.67 million, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.89.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.5752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF
The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
