iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,514,212 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the February 12th total of 2,954,612 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%
NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $80.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $78.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.4974 dividend. This represents a yield of 392.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
