iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Holdings Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,369,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $939,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.66 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.28.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

