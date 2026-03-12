iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Short Interest Down 44.7% in February

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,650 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the February 12th total of 17,457 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,898 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,898 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBLC traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $39.94. 9,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,947. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 3.24. iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $68.77.

Get iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

About iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap. IBLC was launched on Apr 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.