iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Stock Holdings Increased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,747 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,662,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,455,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,651,000 after purchasing an additional 375,479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,659,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,373,000 after purchasing an additional 434,320 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,991,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495,772 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,952,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,189,000 after buying an additional 359,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

