Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Kyle Jenne Sells 37,277 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Kyle Jenne sold 37,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $2,827,460.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,714 shares in the company, valued at $888,506.90. This trade represents a 76.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kyle Jenne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, January 16th, Kyle Jenne sold 1,823 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $138,475.08.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $74.79 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.