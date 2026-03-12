Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Invitation Home stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Home stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,328,474. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Home Increases Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Home by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 10.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Home by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Invitation Home from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Invitation Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.94.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

