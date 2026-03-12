Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.53. 7,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 1,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

