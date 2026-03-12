Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Short Interest Down 46.6% in February

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,028 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the February 12th total of 30,013 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,905 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,905 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,221. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

