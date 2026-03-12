Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.12 and last traded at $103.12, with a volume of 14539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $617.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSPG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 59,139 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 123.8% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $813,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,816,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

