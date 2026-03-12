Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Short Interest Update

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 71,667 shares, a growth of 122.1% from the February 12th total of 32,268 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,588 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 390,588 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7,000.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.68. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $105.39 and a 1-year high of $105.90.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3231 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

