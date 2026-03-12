Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.2% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $77,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999,982 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,386,000 after purchasing an additional 350,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CPI came in steady at +2.4% year‑over‑year, which reduces near‑term rate‑hike concerns and is supportive for growth/tech‑heavy indexes that QQQ tracks. CPI Keeps Steady at +2.4% YoY
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑market updates show only marginal movement in QQQ (TipRanks noted a tiny premarket dip), indicating today’s price action is driven more by intraday flows than new ETF‑specific news. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3-11-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: There are mixed intraday ETF moves across sessions (some mid‑day rebounds were seen yesterday), underlining that flows — not fundamentals — are a key near‑term driver for QQQ. Exchange-Traded Funds Rise as US Equities Move Higher After Midday
- Neutral Sentiment: Note: unrelated small‑cap miner Questcorp uses the ticker QQQ on Canadian exchanges — may cause search/volume noise but does not affect the Invesco QQQ Trust’s fundamentals. Questcorp Mining Completes Induced Polarization Survey
- Negative Sentiment: Broad‑market ETFs and US equities showed midday selling on 3/11, pulling QQQ down as risk appetite cooled during session — intraday outflows can pressure QQQ even when macro data is mixed. Exchange-Traded Funds Drop as US Equities Fall After Midday
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis suggests several niche sector ETFs (defense tech, electrification, space) are outperforming broad tech ETFs this year — that rotation into specialty exposures can siphon flows away from QQQ. Forget QQQ: 3 Sector ETFs Quietly Outperforming Tech by a Mile in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/sector risks (housing headwinds, geopolitical oil risks and unemployment concerns) are cited as potential drags on risk assets; rising oil mid‑session also added to equity pressure. Housing Will Be An Albatross On The U.S. Economy Throughout 2026 Iran, Oil, And Unemployment Could Kickoff Bear Market Pre-Markets Take Cues from Spot Oil Prices
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
