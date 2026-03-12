Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.2% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $77,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999,982 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,386,000 after purchasing an additional 350,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $607.74 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $613.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

