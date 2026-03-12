Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Up 228.8% in February

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 28,495 shares, an increase of 228.8% from the February 12th total of 8,667 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,606 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,606 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PID stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $922.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1185 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

